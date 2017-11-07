Watch the video for ‘Particles’, the new single from Nothing But Thieves

It's one of their most personal songs yet...

Nothing But Thieves have released the music video for their new single ‘Particles’, check it out below.

The track is taken from second album ‘Broken Machine’ and is paired with a video that sees the band performing in America, interspersed with shots of otherworldly environments across the country.

There’s also two spoken word sections, with one wistful voice opening the video and describing how “we’re all just walking around this strange planet, smacking into each other. We’re just balancing around, thing to thing.”

Describing the track, Nothing But Thieves said: “‘Particles’ is probably the most personal song on the album. We went through a lot of changes both as a band and as people during the process of making album 2, this song was written in the eye of the storm.

“We had no idea whether we were gonna release ‘Particles’ as a single but since putting the album out, it picked itself really.”

Along with two massive dates at London’s Roundhouse next month, Nothing But Thieves are also set to play a special show at the VO5 NME Awards 2018 Nominations Party later this month.

The five-piece will take to the stage at Tape London to perform an intimate set on November 16. Visit here for your chance to win tickets.