Watch as violence erupts at Honey G gig

A fight broke out at Leeds' Mission 2

A video has emerged of a large fight breaking out in the crowd of a Honey G gig in Leeds on Boxing Day.

The X Factor contestant was performing at Leeds venue Mission 2 on December 26, when the violence broke out after someone reportedly threw a bottle on stage, reports The Sun.

The footage shows women exchanging blows near a baby as one of them shouts “you don’t want to fuck with me,” before security attempted to break the fight up and drag the club-goers apart.

Earlier that day, Honey G tweeted a message to her followers, saying “Yo yo yo, this is your girl Honey G. Tonight I am on my way up to Club Mission in Leeds where I’m gonna be performing ready to smash it up, tear it up, rip it up, shut the place down.”

This comes after her debut single ‘The Honey G Show’ flopped and failed to crack the top 100. The track stalled at No.149.

The single’s poor chart performance follows an awkward appearance on Good Morning Britain in which Honey G appeared to forget the lyrics to Missy Elliott’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’, something which she later denied.

Some commentators have called her act a problematic parody of hip-hop culture. The Guardian‘s Lola Okolosie recently argued that her performance on the show is “modern-day blackface”.