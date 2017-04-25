Watch viral video of Thom Yorke ‘singing’ ‘Gasolina’

Clip pairs Radiohead footage with audio of Daddy Yankee's 2004 hit

A viral video has emerged of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke appearing to sing Daddy Yankee’s 2004 hit ‘Gasolina’.

Clearly, Yorke and band didn’t actually cover the song but one fan has paired footage of the group’s lively rendition of ‘Myxomatosis’ at their Berkeley show earlier this month with audio of the Latin hit.

Watch beneath.

Meanwhile, Radiohead fans are speculating whether the band could be set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’.

There have also been calls for Radiohead to cancel their upcoming gig in Israel. The band are due to play a show in Tel Aviv, Israel’s Park Hayarkon on July 19.

An open letter – signed by musicians including Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – has been issued asking the band to “think again” about their decision. Issued by Artists for Palestine UK, a network of artists and activists standing for Palestinian cultural expression, ‘An Open Letter to Radiohead’ has also picked up signatures from actor Ricky Tomlinson, retired bishop Desmond Tutu and director Ken Loach.

The letter tells Radiohead, that “by playing in Israel you’ll be playing in a state where, UN rapporteurs say, ‘a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people’.” It further claims that Radiohead have previously turned down a cultural boycott of Israel, adding: “Since Radiohead campaigns for freedom for the Tibetans, we’re wondering why you’d turn down a request to stand up for another people under foreign occupation.”

It concludes by saying: “Please do what artists did in South Africa’s era of oppression: stay away, until apartheid is over.”