Watch ‘The Voice’ coaches perform together for first time with a cover of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’

Talent show will makes its debut on ITV1 this weekend

The Voice UK coaches – Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale – have performed together for the first time with a cover of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’.

The show will make its debut on ITV1 this Saturday (January 7) after moving from the BBC.

ITV1 has shared a clip of the judges performing the track ahead of the first show. You can watch the clip below.

Will.i.am confirmed his return earlier this year when announcing spin-off The Voice Kids, while Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson cast doubt over his place in the spinning chair when he said ‘I don’t think ITV would want me’.

Sir Tom Jones famously told the BBC to ‘go fuck themselves’ when he was replaced by Boy George without consulting him – slamming them for ‘sub-standard behaviour’.

Now in a new interview with the Radio Times, he’s opened up about his upset at their decision.

“I was pissed off,” he said. “I never got to the bottom of who made the decision. It was between the production company Wall to Wall and the BBC, and I still don’t know why.”

He continued: “The first thing I thought was, ‘Why have they left it so late in the day?’ When we got the call, we said, ‘When did you make this decision?’ ‘Yesterday. And we’re going to give it to the press tomorrow.’ Oh, that’s nice!

“Well of course that’s a kick in the bollocks. When I used to work in factories or on a building site, you’d get a week’s notice at least!”

Sir Tom added: “They don’t call you up the day before and say, ‘Sorry, don’t come in tomorrow.’ You don’t make a decision like that overnight.”

The BBC’s Director Of Television, Danny Cohen, has since said he is “truly sorry” that Sir Tom feels disappointed with the way he has been treated by executives working on The Voice.