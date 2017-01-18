Watch Waka Flocka Flame wipe his bum with a Donald Trump T-shirt on stage

Rapper delivers a memorable anti-Trump protest on stage in Athens, Georgia.

Waka Flocka Flame showed his disdain for Donald Trump on stage in Athens, Georgia last night (January 17).

During his gig at the city’s Georgia Theater, the rapper spotted a crowd member with a Trump T-shirt and asked for it to be tossed on stage.

He proceeded to pull down his pants and trousers and wipe his bum with the Trump T-shirt – to the obvious delight of the crowd. Watch fan-shot footage of the memorable protest below.

Meanwhile, Fiona Apple has shared a scathing ‘chant’ against Donald Trump in time for this weekend’s Women’s March.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter put together the minute-long piece with composer Michael Whalen. It features a piano loop, marching drums and the memorable protest chant of “we don’t want your tiny hands, anywhere near our underpants.” The chant references Trump’s infamous allegations of past sexual assault and the leaked tape in which he said he grabs women “by the pussy”.

An anti-Trump protest gig will take place this weekend with the reunited Audioslave headlining the Anti-Inaugural Ball with Prophets Of Rage, Jack Black and many more.