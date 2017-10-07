Watch The War on Drugs open set with Tom Petty cover

They played 'Time To Move On' from Petty's 1994 album 'Wildflowers'

The War on Drugs opened their Thursday show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre with a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Time To Move On’, in tribute to the rock legend who died on Monday (October 2).

Their cover of Petty’s 1994 song, available to watch in the video below, comes in the wake of similar displays by Father John Misty, Coldplay and REM’s Peter Buck.

In the days since Petty’s death, Bruce Springsteen has called him “a long lost brother,” Bob Dylan has said “I thought the world of Tom,” and Taylor Swift said he “represented a kind of songwriting I idolised”.

Speaking about comparisons between him and Petty in 2014, The War on Drugs’ vocalist Adam Granduciel said: “I love Tom Petty the way a lot of people love him – he’s got so many amazing songs, and you know them by heart. They’re classics. So I guess they’ve just always been a part of my life.”

He added: “In general… [I think] those classic-rock touchstones people talk about show up in my general approach to making music, and what it means to me to be a songwriter. That’s mostly what I get from those guys.”