Watch The Weeknd and Daft Punk perform ‘I Feel It Coming’ at 2017 Grammys

Abel Tesfaye took to the stage to 'Starboy'

Daft Punk performed with The Weeknd at this evening’s Grammys. Watch footage below.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

Taking to the stage to his hit ‘Starboy’, The Weeknd segued into his Daft Punk collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. See clips beneath.

It was the second performance of the night, with Adele kicking things off with ‘Hello’.

As well as The Weeknd, Daft Punk and Adele, live performances are still to come from Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Bruno Mars and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.

Chance the Rapper picked up the first televised award for Best New Artist. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young… and for all of Chicago.”

Read more: The Grammys 2017 – Everything you need to know