Watch The Weeknd’s new video for ‘Party Monster’

The R&B star drops another visual from new album 'Starboy'.



The Weeknd has shared a new music video for his latest single ‘Party Monster’.

The Canadian R&B artist’s latest album ‘Starboy’ has been promoted by a string of cinematic visuals including the graphic short film ‘Mania’ and videos for previous singles ‘False Alarm’ and the Daft Punk-featuring title track.

Following its release last year, The Weeknd has enjoyed considerable commercial success with ‘Starboy’ in the US, reaching the top of the Billboard 200 album chart in its first week with 348,000 in equivalent album units. The album also broke the record for the most Spotify streams in a single day.

However, the record has received largely mixed reviews with many critics finding fault with its length. “Deep into the album it becomes a slog, with too much banal, forgettable fluff,” wrote NME‘s Larry Bartlett in his review. Read it here.

In an interview with the Guardian last year, the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, opened up about the frequent references to drug use in his music. “When I had nothing to do but make music, it was very heavy. Drugs were a crutch for me,” he admitted.

“There were songs on my first record that were seven minutes long, rambling – whatever thoughts I was having when I was under the influence at the time. I can’t see myself doing that now,” he added.