Watch Wiley perform ‘Speakerbox’ and ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ at V05 NME Awards 2017

Grime MC also picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Music award

Wiley performed live at last night’s V05 NME Awards 2017. Watch that performance in full above.

The London MC collected the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize moments before his performance. Skepta presented him with the award, calling the ‘Godfather of Grime’ “one of my favourite people on the planet”.

Wiley went on to perform ‘Speakerbox’ and ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ from his latest album ‘Godfather’.

The grime artist was recognised for his impact and influence on the genre and beyond, credited with inventing the musical style in the early noughties, as a part of the Roll Deep crew.

Presenting Wiley with the award, Skepta said before the winner came to the stage: “First of all, I’m grateful and thankful to present this award. I’ve met a lot of different types of people in this world, and I always thought there were two types: some who lift you up, and some who bring you all the way down so you feel like nothing.”

“When I first met this guy, this was someone who never tried to sign me, never tried to own me, never tried to tell me what to do – he always told me to do what I was doing. I’m eternally forever thankful.”

Skepta then added: “He’s one of my favourite people on the planet.”

Accepting his award before his epic performance, Wiley said: “First of all, big up Skepta in the building – thank you for giving me this award.”

Paying tribute to ‘his scene’, Wiley said: “I wouldn’t be here without them. All the people who showed support – big up NME and everyone who showed support from the beginning. I appreciate you and I appreciate this award.”

Grime peer Kano also praised Wiley for his impact on music, calling him “the guy that everyone looks up to”.

