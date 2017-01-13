Watch The xx cover Drake and Rihanna’s ‘Too Good’ for Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Band also play 'On Hold' during BBC session

The xx have covered Drake‘s recent Rihanna collaboration ‘Too Good’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The band release their new album ‘I See You’ today (January 13). Their third LP to date, it follows 2012 record ‘Coexist’.

Appearing on Live Lounge, Oliver Sim introduced their cover of the ‘Views’ track by saying: “We love this song. We have taken it to a different place – it’s maybe not as danceable, but we hope you enjoy it.”

The xx also sample Drake on a track from the deluxe edition of their new album. Drake previously linked up with xx drummer Jamie xx in the past, with his song ‘Take Care’ sampling Jamie xx’s collaboration of the same name with Gil Scott-Heron.

Watch The xx cover ‘Too Good’ below:

The xx also played their lead single ‘On Hold’ during the Live Lounge session. See footage of that beneath:

The xx have also admitted that Jamie xx’s recent album and live DJ shows inspired their new record ‘I See You’.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim also said they were thankful that he produced the record because it gave them chance to “live” again. You can watch the interview here.

“Going to Jamie’s shows definitely lit a fire under us,” Sim said. “We wanted to be up there. We were so proud of Jamie but we were like ‘We want this again’. It drove us to work on the songs that we had to make sure that they were the best songs they could be.”

Croft added: “Whilst we had some time off making this album, I’m grateful for Jamie making this album because it gave Oliver and I some time to live.”

The xx are set to head on tour in March. See their 2017 UK dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)