Watch The xx perform new album tracks on Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

Band played 'Lips' and 'Say Something Loving' from 'I See You'

The xx performed two tracks this week on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

The band released their new album ‘I See You’ last week (January 13). Their third LP to date, it follows 2012 record ‘Coexist’.

Appearing on Fallon’s US late-night show, Romy, Oliver and Jamie ran through ‘Lips’ and ‘Say Something Loving’ from their new record. Watch both performances beneath.

Meanwhile, The xx recently admitted that Jamie xx’s recent album and live DJ shows inspired their new record ‘I See You’.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim also said they were thankful that he produced the record because it gave them chance to “live” again. You can watch the interview here.

“Going to Jamie’s shows definitely lit a fire under us,” Sim said. “We wanted to be up there. We were so proud of Jamie but we were like ‘We want this again’. It drove us to work on the songs that we had to make sure that they were the best songs they could be.”

Croft added: “Whilst we had some time off making this album, I’m grateful for Jamie making this album because it gave Oliver and I some time to live.”

The xx are set to head on tour in March. See their 2017 UK dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)