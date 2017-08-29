Wayne Coyne announces new Flaming Lips and Mac DeMarco collaborative EP

The frontman revealed that each artist will cover three of the other's songs for the new release

Wayne Coyne has announced that The Flaming Lips are currently recording for a split EP with Mac DeMarco, with the two artists set to cover three of each other’s songs for the new release.

Coyne took to Instagram to tell fans about the upcoming release, which appears to be still in the works.

Posting a video of himself at a keyboard playing a rendition of DeMarco’s ‘Chamber of Reflection’, Coyne wrote “workin on Chamber Of Reflections for Mac DeMarco/ Flaming Lips split EP.. we( the Flaming Lips ) doing 3 Mac songs and he ( they.. the Mac DeMarco afternoon delight ensemble) doing 3 Flaming Lips songs.. hopefully on vinyl AND cassette..”

DeMarco has yet to comment on the release. See Coyne’s Instagram post below.

The two artists will tour North America together later this year, kicking off on September 17 at the Myth Live Event Center in St. Paul, MN.

DeMarco will perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall tomorrow night (August 30) before returning to the UK for a headline tour in November – see those dates below.

November

17 – Coronet, London

18 – Coronet, London

19 – Coronet, London

20 – Rock City, Nottingham

21 – Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Vicar Street, Dublin

24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

25 – Academy, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Bristol

27 – Dome, Brighton

Yesterday (August 28), DeMarco released a bizarre VR video for his recent single ‘This Old Dog’.