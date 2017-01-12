Wayne Coyne reveals that Miley Cyrus “sends me pictures of herself peeing”

The Flaming Lips frontman is close friends with the 'Bangerz' singer

The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has revealed that Miley Cyrus sends him pictures of herself urinating.

Coyne’s band and Cyrus have collaborated on music together since 2014, working closely together on Cyrus’ fifth studio album ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ in 2014. The two artists paired up again for the new Flaming Lips song ‘We A Family’, which was released last week.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Coyne expanded in graphic detail about the nature of his friendship with Cyrus, who first made contact with the 55-year-old frontman after she tweeted at Coyne in January 2014 to laud him as “one of my favourite artists of all time.”

“I tweeted her back my phone number and said: ‘Text me,’” Coyne explained about the early days of their friendship. “Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.”

The Flaming Lips, meanwhile, are gearing up to release their fourteenth studio album, ‘Oczy Mlody’, tomorrow (January 13). Coyne has previously described the album as sounding like “Syd Barrett meets A$AP Rocky and they get trapped in a fairy tale from the future”.