We now know what Jorah’s letter to Daenerys in ‘Game of Thrones’ actually said
Warning: it's pretty emotional.
The content of Jorah’s letter to Daenerys in Game of Thrones has been revealed.
In the latest episode, Jorah is told that because he can’t be cured of a skin condition called greyscale, he is being sent to live in old Valyria for the rest of his life.
He then pens a heartfelt farewell letter to Daenerys (or “Khaleesi” as he calls her) expressing his affection for her.
According to the Game of Thrones Twitter account, it reads:
“Khaleesi,
“I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave.
“I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could’ve lived to see the world you’re going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Watch now: Game of Thrones with Now TV 14 day free trial
Over the weekend, a longer teaser trailer for the current season of Game of Thrones was released at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego – giving fans of the show a wider glimpse of the drama that is set to unfold in forthcoming episodes.
Meanwhile, following Ed Sheeran’s controversial guest appearance, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has revealed which music star she would like to cameo on the show next.