We now know what Jorah’s letter to Daenerys in ‘Game of Thrones’ actually said

Warning: it's pretty emotional.

The content of Jorah’s letter to Daenerys in Game of Thrones has been revealed.

In the latest episode, Jorah is told that because he can’t be cured of a skin condition called greyscale, he is being sent to live in old Valyria for the rest of his life.

He then pens a heartfelt farewell letter to Daenerys (or “Khaleesi” as he calls her) expressing his affection for her.

According to the Game of Thrones Twitter account, it reads:

“Khaleesi,

“I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave.

“I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could’ve lived to see the world you’re going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you.”

