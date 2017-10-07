The Weeknd unveils the cover of his Marvel comic, ‘Starboy’

The singer revealed the cover of issue one on his Twitter.

The Weeknd has revealed he’ll be releasing a comic book with Marvel, titled ‘Starboy’.

The singer took to Twitter to unveil the cover of the first issue, which looks set to be released in 2018, judging by the date on the cover.

He tweeted: “The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY… comic book coming soon. I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth @ 2:30.”

He previously teased the comic in a series of Twitter and Instagram posts, hinting that there’d be an announcement at New York’s Comic Con, which is taking place this weekend.

‘Starboy‘ is the name of The Weeknd’s 2016 album. He also released a single of the same name.

The Weeknd previously discussed putting his ‘Starboy’ character into a comic during his interview on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show last November – his first ever on-camera interview.

“‘Starboy’ is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga,” the singer told Zane.

“I guess this is the fourth chapter. He’s a character that we created. It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him as well…He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album.

“He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past as well. He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us.”

The singer recently released a clothing collection with H&M, with styles selling out straight away.

The Canadian singer is currently touring his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall world tour, with dates in the US, New Zealand and Australia scheduled through the rest of 2017.

Last week it was reported that two members of the tour crew were being investigated following reports of a sexual assault at the Ohio State University Campus.