The Weeknd will feature on Drake’s ‘More Life’ project

The Toronto rapper's "playlist project" is expected to drop soon

The Weeknd will feature on Drake‘s forthcoming ‘More Life’ project, according to iTunes.

The Toronto musicians have collaborated many times in the past, including on Drake’s 2011 track ‘Crew Love’.

Fans have noticed that Drake’s iTunes artist bio has been changed, revealing more details about his imminent “playlist project”. The new copy details last year’s ‘Views’ album before discussing ‘More Life’.

“Late that year, Drake issued another trio of singles – including the chart-topping ‘Fake Love’ – that heralded the release of his next full-length More Life, which included collaborations with Nineteen85, The Weeknd and Maneesh Bidaye, as well as Boi-1da,” it reads, as High Snobiety reports.

It was suggested that ‘More Life’ could drop yesterday (March 4) after Drake posted a now-deleted image to his Instagram page that featured a note signed off “More Life March 4”. Fans speculated he would reveal the playlist on his Beats 1 show, which aired last night.

However, there is still no sign of the project. The rapper said on stage in Leeds in February it would be finished in two weeks.

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’,” Drake said. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

Speaking to the Cal Cast podcast in January, he described it as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases.” He added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”