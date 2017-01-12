The Weeknd on Trump’s grope boasts: ‘How do you even grab a pussy?’

R&B singer speaks in new GQ interview

The Weeknd has weighed in on Donald Trump’s historic comments about groping women.

Late last year, a 2005 conversation of Trump’s surfaced, which saw him boast about groping a married woman. In it, he said: “I moved on her and I failed, I’ll admit it… I did try and fuck her. She was married… I am automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss, I don’t even wait… and when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Responding to the controversial comments in an interview with GQ, R&B singer Abel Tesfaye has said: “I don’t know anybody that would do that.”

He added: “I know a lot of people in the industry, and I don’t know anybody [that would do that]. Like, a random girl that like you just spoke to? No. I mean… No.”

“How do you even grab a pussy? Like, is it even grabbable?”, Tesfaye continued, shaking his head. “America, man. They never fail you.”

Getty

The Weeknd, who released his third studio album ‘Starboy’ in November, has made headlines this week with reports that he’s dating Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been forced to deny claims that he paid women to urinate on a hotel bed where the Obamas once slept.

