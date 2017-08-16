Weezer’s new album ‘Pacific Daydream’ is coming this year

It's coming in October

News of Weezer‘s new album has been leaked early by an American radio station.

As Stereogum report, Florida radio station 104.3 The Shark accidentally revealed that the band’s new album is called ‘Pacific Daydream’, and is set for release on October 27. The since-deleted news was leaked as part of a competition page for a meet-and-greet with the band at the station’s upcoming festival.

Weezer’s last album was last year’s self-titled, dubbed ‘The White Album’ by fans – read the NME review here.

Tomorrow, Weezer will release their new single ‘Mexican Fender’, the follow-up to March single ‘Feels Like Summer’ – check out a teaser for that below.

The band are also set to play a bunch of huge UK shows later this year – dates for that are as follows:

23rd October – Leeds, Academy

24th October – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25th October – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27th October – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28th October – London, SSE Arena, Wembley

Last year Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo suggested that the band’s new album could be a darker effort than 2016’s ‘Weezer’ a.k.a. ‘The White Album’.

“What could stand out more against ‘White’ than ‘Black’?” Cuomo explained. “I think it’s going to maybe be like Beach Boys gone bad. I’m thinking of swearing, which is something I’ve never done in songs.”

Cuomo also said the album would tackle “more mature topics” and be “less summer day and more winter night”, adding: “If it were a movie in the United States it would be rated R instead of PG.”