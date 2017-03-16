Weezer announce UK tour dates and share new single ‘Feels Like Summer’

Rivers Cuomo also hints that the band could play a secret set at Reading Festival.

Weezer have announced an autumn UK tour including a run of five shows in the UK.

The band will play dates in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham this October, before wrapping up with a huge arena show at London’s SSE Arena on October 28.

The band have also shared a new single called ‘Feels Like Summer’, which will appear on their forthcoming album, due later this year. Listen below.

Pre-sale for the band’s UK dates begins at 10am on March 22. Fans can sign up to the Weezer mailing list now to be sent the pre-sale code in due course.

Check out their full list of UK dates below:

23rd October – Leeds, Academy

24th October – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25th October – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27th October – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28th October – London, SSE Arena, Wembley

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo has hinted on Twitter that the band could perform a secret set at Reading Festival this summer.

He also said that yesterday he had turned in more than 13 demos, presumably for the band’s new album.

Last year Cuomo suggested that the band’s new album could be a darker effort than 2016’s ‘Weezer’ a.k.a. ‘The White Album’.

“What could stand out more against ‘White’ than ‘Black’?” Cuomo explained. “I think it’s going to maybe be like Beach Boys gone bad. I’m thinking of swearing, which is something I’ve never done in songs.”

Cuomo also said the album would tackle “more mature topics” and be “less summer day and more winter night”, adding: “If it were a movie in the United States it would be rated R instead of PG.”