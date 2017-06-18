Watch Weezer cover Oukast’s ‘Hey Ya’

The band show their love of the 2003 single.

Weezer covered Outkast‘s ‘Hey Ya’ during their set at Firefly Music Festival on Friday (June 16).

The festival saw performances from Muse, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Bob Dylan and Twenty One Pilots.

Weezer’s set featured songs from across their 20-year-long discography, along with a surprise cover of Outkast’s iconic single. Watch a clip of the cover below.

Bucket List: Weezer ✔️ #firefly2017 A post shared by John Carlson (@john_carlson98) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Earlier this year, Weezer announced an autumn UK tour including a run of five shows in the UK.

The band will play dates in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham this October, before wrapping up with a huge arena show at London’s SSE Arena on October 28. You can see the full tour dates below.

23rd October – Leeds, Academy

24th October – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25th October – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27th October – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28th October – London, SSE Arena, Wembley

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo has hinted on Twitter that the band could perform a secret set at Reading Festival this summer.

Last year Cuomo suggested that the band’s new album could be a darker effort than 2016’s ‘Weezer’ a.k.a. ‘The White Album’.

“What could stand out more against ‘White’ than ‘Black’?” Cuomo explained. “I think it’s going to maybe be like Beach Boys gone bad. I’m thinking of swearing, which is something I’ve never done in songs.”

Cuomo also said the album would tackle “more mature topics” and be “less summer day and more winter night”, adding: “If it were a movie in the United States it would be rated R instead of PG.”