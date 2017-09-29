Weezer pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

'Playboy' founder had appeared in their 'Beverly Hills' video

Weezer have paid tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died this week. Hefner had previously starred in a Weezer music video.

Hefner passed away of “natural causes” in the early hours of Thursday morning (September 28). He was 91.

In 2005, Hefner appeared in Weezer’s video for ‘Beverly Hills’, which was filmed at the Playboy Mansion.

Writing on Twitter, the band described Hefner as “one of the more unlikely guest stars in a Weezer video ever”. See that tweet below.

Hefner began publishing Playboy in his kitchen at home in 1953. It became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world, shifting seven million copies a month at its peak. Over the years, the adult magazine interviewed huge icons including John Lennon, civil rights leader Martin Luther and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

Among a host of tributes, Cooper Hefner, his son, said his father would be “greatly missed by many”. Kim Kardashian described herself as “so honoured to have been a part of the Playboy team”, while Paris Hilton said she was “so sad” to hear of the news.

There has also been criticism over the tributes to Hefner. Writer Caitlin Moran described the Playboy Mansion as “basically a Lady Zoo” on Twitter.

It has also been reported that Hefner is set to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe. The first edition of Playboy featured a set of nude photographs of Monroe that Hefner had bought for $200. They had originally been shot for a 1949 calendar. Hefner later attributed much of his immediate success to the inclusion of a nude picture of Monroe.