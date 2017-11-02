Weezer, Pixies and The Wombats to tour together

The tour kicks off next June

Weezer and Pixies have announced a joint tour of North America and will be supported by The Wombats on several dates.

The tour kicks off next June and runs until August. The Wombats will appear at 13 of the shows, with the last coming in Syracuse on July 15. See the full tour schedule below.

Weezer recently announced a joint tour with Foo Fighters too. Those two acts will tour Australia and New Zealand during January and February 2018.

June 2018

23 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (with The Wombats)

26 New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square (with The Wombats)

27 Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion (with The Wombats)

29 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with The Wombats)

30 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater (with The Wombats)

July 2018

6 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center (with The Wombats)

7 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with The Wombats)

8 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff HOme Mortgage Music Center (with The Wombats)

10 Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion (with The Wombats)

11 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center (with The Wombats)

13 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre (with The Wombats)

14 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (with The Wombats)

15 Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater (with The Wombats)

17 Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

18 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

20 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

21 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

22 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

25 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

27 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater

28 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

29 Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

31 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 2018

1 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

4 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

12 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Weezer recently released their 11th album ‘Pacific Daydream’. Speaking to NME, frontman Rivers Cuomo described the LP as the group’s “biggest departure” from their signature sound.