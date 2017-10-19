Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo talks about his surprising friendship with Post Malone

Cuomo says he's up for collaborating with the 'Rockstar' hitmaker

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has discussed his unlikely friendship with Post Malone, stating that he would be open to collaborating with the star in the future.

Cuomo was speaking to NME last week when he revealed that lately he’s been listening to a lot of the rapper/singer-songwriter, who is currently at number one in both the UK and US with his 21 Savage collaboration ‘Rockstar’.

“I listen mostly to modern music,” Cuomo said. “If I’m just hanging out listening to music, I’m listening to Spotify and curated playlists – someone like Post Malone.”

Cuomo has previously posted covers of Post Malone songs online, taking on ‘White Iverson’ and ‘Congratulations’.

Cuomo was recently pictured with Post Malone and comedian Andy Dick back in January (see below). Explaining how the meet-up came about, Cuomo said: “He invited me over to his house and studio on the Eastside of LA to play me some of his new stuff… We were just hanging out and listening to the music.”

“He’s just a great presence to be around,” Cuomo added. “He’s so positive and beaming with creativity.”

“I’d love to work with him,” the Weezer singer continued. “In fact, I think we are fans of each other’s music… He’s in a great zone right now. I’d absolutely be open to working together.”

Meanwhile, Cuomo also discussed his band’s upcoming tour with “friendly bitter rivals” Foo Fighters. The two bands will team up for a joint tour of Australia and New Zealand during January and February 2018.

Cuomo told NME: “We’re friends and rivals. Friendly bitter rivals. I don’t think they think of us as rivals because they’re 10 times bigger than us, but that’s how I feel because we came up at the same time and they put their pedal to the metal, became gigantic, and now we’re opening for them on their stadium tour.”

“It’s all good, because they’re obviously amazing and we love the music,” Cuomo continued.

Cuomo went on to describe how the tour came about, explaining: “We were about to sign off on our own New Zealand and Australia tour, and they gave us a call and were like ‘Do you wanna come with us?’ We were like ‘Damn, stadiums? Where do I sign? Let’s do this’.”