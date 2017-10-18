Weezer talk upcoming tour with “friendly bitter rivals” Foo Fighters

Two acts tour Australia and New Zealand early next year

Weezer have discussed their upcoming tour with Foo Fighters.

The two bands will team up for a joint tour of Australia and New Zealand during January and February 2018. See their tour dates in full here.

Speaking to NME last week, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo said: “We’re friends and rivals. Friendly bitter rivals. I don’t think they think of us as rivals because they’re 10 times bigger than us, but that’s how I feel because we came up at the same time and they put their pedal to the metal, became gigantic, and now we’re opening for them on their stadium tour.”

“It’s all good, because they’re obviously amazing and we love the music,” Cuomo continued.

The Weezer singer went on to describe how the tour came about, explaining: “We were about to sign off on our own New Zealand and Australia tour, and they gave us a call and were like ‘Do you wanna come with us?’ We were like ‘Damn, stadiums? Where do I sign? Let’s do this’.”

Ahead of their tour with Foo Fighters, Weezer will tour the UK from next week. Check out their full list of UK live dates below:

23rd October – Leeds, Academy

24th October – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25th October – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27th October – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28th October – London, SSE Arena, Wembley

Weezer’s eleventh LP ‘Pacific Daydream’ will be released later this month on October 27.