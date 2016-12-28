Wham! star says ‘Careless Whisper’ re-release isn’t ‘appropriate’ George Michael tribute

A national newspaper is spearheading a campaign to have 'Careless Whisper' reissued for charity.

Wham!‘s Andrew Ridgeley has argued that a campaign to re-release ‘Careless Whisper’ is not the most “appropriate” tribute to George Michael.

The campaign is being spearheaded by The Sun, a newspaper Michael said had referred to him as a “poof” and a “pervert” during his lifetime.

The proceeds from the proposed re-release would go to several of the late singer-songwriter’s favourite charities. Since news broke of his death three days ago, various accounts have shone a light on how Michael had anonymously raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity during his life.

However, Ridgeley – who co-wrote ‘Careless Whisper’ – has suggested that a reissue of a song Michael wrote by himself might make for a better tribute.

Though ‘Careless Whisper’ is a George Michael solo single, it was originally released when he was still a member of Wham! and actually appeared on the Wham! album ‘Make It Big’.

Since news of George Michael’s death broke, many of his songs have returned to the UK iTunes Top Songs chart as fans download them again so they can pay tribute. ‘Careless Whisper’, which sits at Number 11 on the chart, is currently his most popular hit on the chart.

During his lifetime, Michael said he was “puzzled” by the song’s enduring popularity.

Michael’s death was announced on Christmas Day by his publicist, who said the 53-year-old artist had “passed away peacefully at home”.

READ: Prince’s 1994 message of support for George Michael