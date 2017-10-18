Odds slashed on Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ landing Christmas Number 1

The 1984 single is being tipped to top the singles chart on December 22

Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ is currently the bookies’ favourite to clinch Christmas Number 1 this year.

The 1984 seasonal hit is a regular fixture when it comes to Christmas playlists, and it seems that ‘Last Christmas’ could be set to land the top spot in the UK in just over two months’ time.

The expected resurgence of ‘Last Christmas’ will coincide with the anniversary of George Michael‘s death. The Wham! artist – who wrote and produced ‘Last Christmas’ – passed away on December 25, 2016 at the age of 53.

Bookmakers Betway are reporting that they’ve noticed early money on the destination of this year’s Christmas Number One – which should be revealed on December 22 – go on ‘Last Christmas’, resulting in the song being installed as the favourite to scoop the honour for the first time ever. Wham!’s hit never reached the heights of number one first time around as Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ took the title upon its release in 1984.

Speaking about the betting activity, Betway’s Alan Alger said: “We’ve seen some interesting early money for Wham! to be this year’s Christmas No.1 and have had to cut our offering from 11/4 to 4/6.

“Considering we don’t know which tunes will be launched ahead of the festive season, 4/6 is a short price and could get even shorter as we approach the festive countdown.

“The X Factor was once a safe bet for Christmas No.1, with Shayne Ward and Alexandra Burke bookending four years of chart-toppers from 2005 to 2008, but this year’s winning act is as big as 6/1 to return to the top.”

See the full and current odds for Christmas Number One for 2017 below.

Wham! – 4/6

The X Factor winner – 6/1

David Bowie – 6/1

Justin Bieber – 10/1

Ed Sheeran – 14/1

Selected others: Cliff Richard 50/1, Slade 100/1, The Pogues 100/1, Wizzard 100/1

Earlier this week, Michael’s documentary Freedom aired – with some fans labelling the film “breathtaking”.