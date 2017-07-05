Watch James Van Der Beek star as Diplo in trailer for new TV show

'Dawson's Creek' star plays the DJ in Viceland's 'What Would Diplo Do'

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek plays Diplo in a new TV series called What Would Diplo Do. Watch its trailer below.

As previously reported, the show sees Van Der Beek portray a fictionalised version of the Major Lazer star. It has now been announced that What Would Diplo Do arrives on Viceland from August 3.

The show is written by Van Der Beek, who also executive produced it alongside Diplo himself. Spike Jonze is also involved in the project.

A synopsis from the show reads: “Being an international superstar DJ & producer doesn’t make you good at life. But ain’t nobody got put on this earth ’cause they were perfect, right? So as long as we’re still in the game, we got a chance to get it right.”

In this new trailer, Van Der Beek’s Diplo comes up with a series of terrible ideas, including putting things into a blender to find “new sounds”. Watch below.

The series was previously described as “Louie meets WorldStarHipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap.” Van Der Beek’s fictionalised Diplo has also been described as a “guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet… but kind of sucks one-on-one”.

Van Der Beek previously portrayed Diplo in a Mad Decent Block Party promo video called ‘Day In The Life Of Diplo’. Watch that above.