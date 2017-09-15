Don't mess with The Man In Black...

Johnny Cash‘s record label has delivered a cease and desist letter to a white nationalist website after it repeatedly used his music during an online radio show.

American Recordings and Universal Music Group (UMG) sent the letter to Stormfront, which had been using Cash’s cover of Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ as the theme music for their Stormfront Radio program.

The letter explained that the label had not “licensed, granted permission, or otherwise authorized” the use of the track for the radio show, which is hosted by white nationalist Patrick Slattery.

Responding to the ruling, Slattery said: “We will not be able to use ‘I Won‘t Back Down’ as theme music anymore, but I can guarantee you, we’re not backing down.”

Last month, Cash’s family also denounced a White Supremacist at the Charlotesville protest who was spotted a t-shirt that featured the image of the Country icon.

In the post from Rosanne Cash’s Facebook profile, the children of Cash wrote: “Johnny Cash was a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice. He championed the rights of Native Americans, protested the war in Vietnam, was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners.

The post continued: “He would be horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred. The white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville are poison in our society”.