The White Stripes to release new live album

The record will be released as part of Third Man Records' subscription series

A new White Stripes live album is set to be released.

The Detroit duo, who were comprised of Jack and Meg White, broke up in 2011 after 14 years as a band. Since their split, they have put out five live albums, all on Jack White‘s Third Man Records label, including The White Stripes’ First Show: Live On Bastille Day, which was released in July of this year.

Third Man has now confirmed the release of another live release, titled The White Stripes Live In Detroit: 1999-2000-2001. It will feature recordings from two shows in Detroit and Ferndale, Michigan.

The recordings include a full-album performance of ‘White Blood Cells’, as Pitchfork reports.

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground Clip – Live in Detroit 1999 by Third Man Records In continued celebration of The White Stripes 20th anniversary, Third Man Records is proud to announce Vault Package #34 The White Stripes Live in Detroit: 1999-2000-2001. Sign-up deadline: October 31st. July 30th, 1999 found The White Stripes headlining the Magic Bag in fashionable Ferndale, a northern suburb of Detroit.

The LPs will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and packaged in a custom sleeve, while they will also come with reproductions of the posters Jack White designed for each gig.

The record will only be available as part of Third Man’s Vault Subscriptions series, which gives fans a quarterly package featuring a 12″ and 7″ record and a “bonus item” as well as live chats with Jack White, exclusive news and music, and access to the Vault Novelties shop, among other things.

The deadline to sign up in order to receive The White Stripes Live In Detroit: 1999-2000-2001 is October 31. For more information, visit the Third Man website. Meanwhile, you can listen to an audio sampler of the new release above.