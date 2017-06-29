White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ streams up 16,893% following Glastonbury Corbyn chants

The Corbyn chant was widespread at this year's festival

The White Stripes have seen streams for their song ‘Seven Nation Army’ increase by over 16,000% on some music platforms following the omnipresent “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chants at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.

The Corbyn chant was widespread at this year’s festival as Labour leader Corbyn received what many have called a “rockstar welcome” at Worthy Farm, before making a number of appearances across the site – including a powerful speech on the Pyramid Stage to one of the biggest crowds that Glastonbury has ever seen.

The Independent now reports that the White Stripes’ 2003 hit – which has become a staple for football fans around the world – has seen a 16,893% spike in streams on Deezer.

Dom Wallace, Music Editor at Deezer UK and Ireland, says: “Every year the Glastonbury headliners have a major impact on what people choose to listen to in the weeks before and after the event, but we did not expect Jeremy Corbyn’s appearance to have such an influence on streams. It seems Jack White owes Jeremy Corbyn a pint or two!”

NME interviewed Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury. Watch that beneath:

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has explained why Corbyn was invited to the festival.

“It’s felt like such a long time since you would put a political leader in that place, but it was the right time,” she said. “There are things we’ve been campaigning about here for such a long time. And the history that the festival has with politics and CND [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament]. It really felt like the right time. It was quite an overwhelming moment, actually. A lot of people were very moved by it. It was something totally special and a complete one-off.”