The reality TV show sees performers compete to become 'America's Next Drag Superstar'

Streaming services have seen an increase in streams for tracks by the artists Whitney Houston, Britney Spears and Dolly Parton after the songs were featured in season nine of the reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The program, which is nominated for eight Emmy awards, sees drag artists compete to become ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ with a variety of challenges and runway shows. Each week, one queen is eliminated following a lip sync battle to an iconic pop track.

The ninth season finale was held on June 23rd, and saw the finalists take part in a lip syncing championship to crown the winner. The contestants Sasha Velour and Shea Coulee performed to Whitney Houston’s ‘So Emotional’, with Billboard reporting that streaming for the track in the week ending June 29th was up 510 percent across all audio and video streaming services, according to Nielsen Music.

Following the same finale, streaming for Houston’s ‘It’s Not Right But It’s Okay’, lip synced by Sasha and runner-up Peppermint, saw a 190 percent increase. Peppermint and the finalist Trinity Taylor performed to the Britney Spears track ‘Stronger’, and streaming for the song went up 21 percent following the episode.

According to the same report, the Dolly Parton song, ‘Baby I’m Burnin’’, lip synced by contestants Alexis Michelle and Farrah Moan, saw a 2,114 percent increase in combined US streams in the week ending May 18th following the latter’s elimination.

Other artists who saw an increase after being featured in a lip sync include Demi Lovato, The Village People and Ariana Grande.

