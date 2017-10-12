The Who’s Roger Daltrey announces memoir due out next year

The book is currently untitled.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has announced that it’s time to reflect on his life with a new memoir which is scheduled to come out next August.

The Who frontman has confirmed that he has a book deal with Blink Publishing here in the UK and Henry Holt and Co. over in the States. The memoir currently doesn’t have a title.

The statement released with the announcement says that the book will contain all of Daltrey’s experiences over the decades with the The Who but also his solo career. It’ll focus particularly on how Britain has changed since he was born in 1944, reports Stereogum.

Roger Daltrey recently appeared on Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single which sold 120,000 in its first day of release. The frontman covered Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ alongside, Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Nile Rodgers, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora.

Meanwhile, Daltrey recently admitted that he wasn’t sure whether the band may never tour again after this year’s tour which ended in August.

When asked if they will do any shows after their current tour Daltrey told NME: “We seriously don’t know if we’ll ever play again after this tour. People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year] so let’s just get real here, where we are in our lives.

“We’re doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don’t know. If we get through this year, we’re gonna need some time off. We’ll re-think it after that.”