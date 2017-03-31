The Who’s Roger Daltrey: ‘I’ll probably hand Teenage Cancer Trust gigs over to Noel Gallagher’

Daltrey is looking to 'hand over the reigns'

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey has revealed that in a few years he’s hoping to ‘hand over the reigns’ of booking Teenage Cancer Trust gigs to ‘one of the younger mob’ – and he’s considering Noel Gallagher.

This year marks the 17th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs being held at the Royal Albert Hall – seeing likes of Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Suede, Depeche Mode and many more all perform in aid of the charity. Daltrey and bandmate Pete Townsend have been involved in putting the gigs together every year. However, it looks like he’s thinking about passing the baton on to someone else in 2020.

“I’d like to do 20 years and that’d be enough for me,” Daltrey told NME. “I’ll probably hand it over to Noel [Gallagher] or someone. One of the younger mob.”

He continued: “I think in three years time, it’ll be time for me to hand over to er to find someone else to pick up my reigns. I’m sure there’ll be someone be there to do it. I will warn them that it’s much more work than they’d think it is. But it’s the most rewarding work that you’ll ever do, not financially or in anything like that, but it fills you up with something money can’t buy. It’s amazing.”

Redferns

Daltrey also spoke out to say that Brexit is ‘the right thing for the country to do‘ and that ‘a dead dog could have beat Hillary Clinton in the election‘.

The Teenage Cancer Trust’s run of gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall continues:

Friday 31 March – Paul Weller

Saturday 1 April – The Who play ‘Tommy’

Sunday 2 April – Pet Shop Boys with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra