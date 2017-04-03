The Who’s Roger Daltrey slams ‘f**king irrelevant’ reboot of ‘Quadrophenia’

'It was a moment in time. What's the point?'

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey has once again hit out at the upcoming ‘sequel’ of their classic movie ‘Quadrophenia’, slamming ‘To Be Someone’ as ‘fucking irrelevant’.

Last year, it was announced that a new project linked to the classic 1979 movie was in the works – with Phil Daniels and Toyah Wilcox reportedly returning to reprise their roles for ‘To Be Someone’. While the original was based on The Who’s album and rock opera of the same name, the band are not involved in the reboot.

Despite the director claiming that it is not a true ‘sequel’ or ‘reboot’ of the film, Now, Daltrey has once again slammed the project, telling NME: “It’s irrelevant, it’s fucking irrelevant. It’s got no meaning at all. ‘Quadrophenia’ was a moment in time. That’s the whole idea of it. I find all of all of the other things done to ‘Quadrophenia’ apart from the original album and when The Who played it on stage to be a no no. They just don’t mean anything, what’s the point?

He continued: “The film captured the moment in time. They’ve taken the rock out of ‘Quadrophenia’ and made some complete nonsense from it.”

Last year, writer and director Ray Burdis defended the new film, telling NME: “I totally agree that Quadrophenia is a classic, iconic film that should never be revisited. If The Who management had actually read the script of ‘To Be Someone’, they would have realised it is not an attempt at a Quadrophenia sequel but a stand-alone film based on modern day Mod culture. It’s a feel good, fun, fashion and music extravaganza.”

Burdis added that he has never described ‘To Be Someone’ as a sequel. He said: “I have never stated that it was a sequel, and if people draw that conclusion from the cast, what can I do? The fact that some of the cast are in my film is purely coincidental; they are old friends who I have known for years, who like the script and have an interest in the Mod culture.”

Daltrey was speaking to NME during the Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall – which he said he would like to hand over to ‘someone like Noel Gallagher’ in three years’ time.