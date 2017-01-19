Trump didn’t invite Kanye to perform at inauguration because his music isn’t ‘traditionally American’

Rapper recently met with the President-elect at Trump Tower

The reason why Donald Trump didn’t ask Kanye West to perform at his inauguration have been revealed.

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events.

However, Michael Flatley and his Lord of the Dance troupe have reportedly been booked for Donald Trump’s inauguration, while the President-elect has also reportedly managed to book a Grammy-winning singer for his Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert. The Roots’ Questlove has since taken to Twitter to say that he would pay her not to perform at the event.

Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, has told CNN that West was not asked to perform at the inauguration because his music isn’t “typically and traditionally American”.

Getty

“We haven’t asked him,” Barrack said. “He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

West recently met with the President-elect at Trump Tower, with the rapper later taking to Twitter to reveal that the pair discussed “multicultural issues” which included “bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums, and violence in Chicago”.