Wild Beasts, Laura Marling, Bonobo and more to join Foals at Citadel 2017

More massive names are heading to London's Victoria Park

Wild Beasts, Laura Marling, Bonobo and more have been added to line-up for Citadel 2017 – joining headliners Foals.

The July event in London’s Victoria Park marks Foals’ only UK festival appearance on 2017, while the band start work on their fifth album.

Now, they’ll joined on the main Stage by Bonobo (live), Wild Beasts, Laura Marling, Ry X, Maggie Rogers, Lucky Chops, Hudson Taylor, and Picture This.

Elsewhere over on the Communion Stage, now Michael Kiwanuka, Sylvan Esso, Dan Croll, Twin Peaks, Nadine Shah, Margaret Glaspy, Banfi, and Joseph J. Jones have been added, while the Clash & Last FM Stage now welcomes A Blaze Of Feather, Bombino, Oumou Sangare, Vessels, Parcels, Jake Isaac, Ardyn, Charlie Straw. Also confirmed today are Cosmic Strip.

Citadel 2017 takes place at London’s Victoria Park on Sunday July 16. Tickets are available here.

When asked if they would showcase new material at their shows, Foals frontman Yannis told NME: “I think yeah, it’s more likely to be that. I can’t tell if we’ll have written anything new by then. We haven’t played London all that much in the last few years. We did Wembley and Village Underground and I think that was it. We did the festivals and stuff, but not in London.

“So it’s a chance to play London again and it’s a really good line-up. Over the last few years it’s been really great and I know it’ll be great again this year. It’s close to home so we don’t have to rent a bus, we can just get the tube.”

He also revealed that he’d been working on a project with Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen.