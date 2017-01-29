Wiley appears to self-confirm himself for Glastonbury 2017

The grime MC previously had less than favourable things to say about the festival

Wiley appears to have self-confirmed himself for Glastonbury 2017.

The grime MC tweeted multiple times about the Somerset festival yesterday (January 28), including posting a photo of the Pyramid Stage.

“Rain or shine this year at Glastonbury is gonna be amazing because now I understand the real meaning of a #Festival #LetsGo,” he wrote in one tweet.

In 2013, Wiley was due to perform at the event but pulled out after arriving to a rainy and muddy Worthy Farm.

He posted several angry tweets at the time, including one which said the festival weren’t paying him enough to “leave my comfort zone”. He also sent tweets to the official Glastonbury Festival Twitter account, asking them to “please cancel me I do not want to play for you ever again”.

The tirade concluded with the now infamous message “fuck them and their farm”.

Responding to a fan’s tweet yesterday asking if he was trolling people by making them think he was going to play at the festival this year, Wiley responded: “I realised the importance of this festival in my older age”.

Wiley is among the first performers to be announced to play at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. The godfather of grime will appear to celebrate being given the award for Outstanding Contribution To Music. The prize recognises the musician’s influence on today’s thriving British music scene.

Wiley said: “Thank you for everyone’s support and thank you NME for this award. It’s because of the fans’ support that I am here, and my family and friends who’ve been behind me from day one. This for all the massive and the crew.”

NME’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams said of the award: “Wiley isn’t just the Godfather of grime, he’s the inventor of it too. He’s the man the rest of the scene looks up to, and the figurehead of the most exciting musical movement in a generation. Without Wiley, the entire landscape of British music would look very different, so it’s a huge honour to recognise his influence and talents by awarding him NME’s Outstanding Contribution to Music. This year’s ceremony has just got even more exciting.”