Wiley cancels Bestival performance after “family emergency”

His replacement has been announced.

Wiley has cancelled his late night set at Bestival after experiencing a family emergency.

The rapper had been scheduled to perform a 1am set on the Temple Stage after previously cancelling an appearance yesterday, but it has now been confirmed that he will not perform at all.

“Due to a family emergency, @WileyUpdates sadly will not be able to make his performance this evening.’

Tonight’s performance was due to be a replacement show after the rapper pulled out yesterday without explanation. He will be replaced by French producer Melé.

Earlier this summer, he also cancelled a performance at London’s Wireless Festival, where he was replaced by Lethal Bizzle, who claimed that he had been offered £80,000 for the last minute performance.

Bizzle told fans on Snapchat: “They’re like, ‘Yeah, can you get to Wireless in like an hour?’ I’m like, ‘What’s the fee though, what’s the fee?’ They were like, ‘Boy, right now I can give you a quick [£40k].’ I said, ‘Boy, it’s all last minute, double that figure and man can make it.’”