Wiley collects Outstanding Contribution To Music award from Skepta at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The Godfather of grime has been honoured for his impact on the genre and beyond

Wiley has collected his Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The MC, who is known as the Godfather of grime, has been recognised for his impact and influence on the genre and beyond. Wiley is credited with inventing in the early noughties, as a part of the Roll Deep crew.

Skepta presented Wiley with the award, saying before the winner came to the stage: “First of all, I’m grateful and thankful to present this award. I’ve met a lot of different types of people in this world, and I always thought there were two types: some who lift you up, and some who bring you all the way down so you feel like nothing.

“When I first met this guy, this was someone who never tried to sign me, never tried to own me, never tried to tell me what to do – he always told me to do what I was doing. I’m eternally forever thankful.”

Skepta added: “He’s one of my favourite people on the planet.”

Accepting his award before his epic performance, Wiley said: “First of all, big up Skepta in the building – thank you for giving me this award.”

Paying tribute to ‘his scene’, Wiley said: “I wouldn’t be here without them. All the people who showed support – big up NME and everyone who showed support from the beginning. I appreciate you and I appreciate this award.”

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.