Wiley confirms himself for Glastonbury 2017 and says he’s feeling ‘open-minded’

The grime hero had previously slammed the festival

Wiley has confirmed that he will be playing Glastonbury 2017, and is feeling open-minded after previously saying ‘fuck them and their farm’. Watch our video interview with Wiley above.

The grime icon was appearing at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, where he picked up the award for Outstanding Contribution To Music, as well as delivering a blistering performance of ‘Speakerbox’ and ‘Can’t Go Wrong‘.

After appearing to self-confirm himself for Glasto on Twitter last month – and now he’s confirmed it’s definitely true and he ‘can’t wait’ to play.

When asked about his previous attack against the festival in 2013, Wiley told NME: “I was young, I was naive, and also no one told me what really happens when you go to a festival. No one enlightened me or told me the origins or the meaning. Now I know and now I can go there with an open mind.”

Andy Ford/NME

Back in 2013, Wiley delivered a lengthy Twitter tirade against the festival.

“Soon as I land …Rain ffs,” he began, before adding several tweets later: “Fuck it life goes on but I am pissed. Glastonbury ain’t paying me enough to leave my comfort zone …tight bastards.”

Continuing, Wiley lashed out at several other summer festivals, saying: “Capital ball Glastonbury And wireless can all fuck off as far I’m concerned.” He then took issue with his Glastonbury fee, warning: “I’m gonna tell al the promoters how much Glastonbury get away with paying people and the other festivals will think wtf ..”

Later in his tirade, Wiley even began tweeting at the official Glastonbury Festival Twitter account, @GlastoFest. “please cancel me I do not want to play for you ever again,” he urged. Then, responding to a tweet from fan @DJimmy_Wilson, he concluded: “jay z had to wait till the end of his career to play glasto ..fuck them and their farm ….”

Meanwhile, Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that Glastonbury had booked ‘twice as many bands’ for 2017, and that there would be a whole new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘. They also added that the next line-up announcement would come in March, and they were already in talks with a headliner for their 50th anniversary in 2020.

Dean Chalkley

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing. Now, country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play – with his tour listings on his website showing that he’ll be playing the Pyramid Stage on 23 June.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.