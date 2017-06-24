Wiley gives a shout-to Glastonbury’s campers during energetic Other Stage set

The Bow MC delivered a vibrant performance earlier this evening (June 24)

Wiley gave a shout-out to all those camping at Glastonbury 2017 during his set on The Other Stage this evening (June 24).

The Bow MC took to Worthy Farm’s second-biggest stage at 7:15pm to deliver a high-octane 45-minute show that rarely let up in intensity.

Wiley – who was the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Music at the V05 NME Awards 2017 back in February – performed a career-spanning set on The Other Stage that allotted plenty of time to his latest acclaimed album, ‘Godfather’, including the likes of ‘Holy Grime’ (without Devlin), ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ and ‘Speakerbox’.

At one point in the set, Wiley asked the crowd if they were camping at Glastonbury over the weekend – an enquiry which was met with a wild cheer from those who had gathered to watch him perform.

Watch Wiley perform his 2008 single ‘Wearing My Rolex’ – which peaked at number two in the UK charts in that year – below.

Wiley’s set on The Other Stage was the first part of a grime double-header on that stage this evening, with Stormzy set to follow at 8:30pm. Alt-J will round off proceedings on The Other Stage with a headline performance at 10.30pm.

Stay locked to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017 this weekend.