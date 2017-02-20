Wiley hails Ed Sheeran as a ‘Godlike Genius’

The grime star tips Sheeran for the NME Award next year

Wiley has spoken out to praise Ed Sheeran as a ‘Godlike Genius’. Watch our video interview with Wiley above.

The grime legend was appearing at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 where he picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award. While Pet Shop Boys picked up this year’s ‘Godlike Genius’ Award, we asked a selection of the evening’s guests who they’d like to see win in future.

“Next year, ‘Godlike Genius’, you need to be giving it to Ed Sheeran,” Wiley told NME. “He’s a Godlike Genius, he’s a mate, but more importantly he’s a great musician.”

The ‘godfather of grime’ recently announced his largest headline show London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Now only that, but Wiley also confirmed himself for Glastonbury 2017.

When asked about his previous attack against the festival in 2013, Wiley told NME: “I was young, I was naive, and also no one told me what really happens when you go to a festival. No one enlightened me or told me the origins or the meaning. Now I know and now I can go there with an open mind.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)