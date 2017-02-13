Wiley announces huge London show

'Godfather of grime' will receive Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 this week

Wiley has announced a one-off show at the O2 Academy Brixton in the autumn.

The ‘godfather of grime’ will perform at the London venue on November 3. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (February 15).

Wiley brought out Skepta, Stormzy and JME during his recent headline show at the Roundhouse in the capital.

This week will see Wiley receive the Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. The accolade recognises the grime musician’s influence on today’s British music scene. The ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday (February 15).

He has said of the news: “Thank you for everyone’s support and thank you NME for this award. It’s because of the fans’ support that I am here, and my family and friends who’ve been behind me from day one. This for all the massive and the crew.”

NME‘s editor-in-chief Mike Williams adds: “Wiley isn’t just the Godfather of grime, he’s the inventor of it too. He’s the man the rest of the scene looks up to, and the figurehead of the most exciting musical movement in a generation. Without Wiley, the entire landscape of British music would look very different, so it’s a huge honour to recognise his influence and talents by awarding him NME’s Outstanding Contribution to Music. This year’s ceremony has just got even more exciting.”

Meanwhile, the grime musician appeared to recently self-confirm himself for Glastonbury 2017.

He tweeted multiple times about the Somerset festival, including posting a photo of the Pyramid Stage.

“Rain or shine this year at Glastonbury is gonna be amazing because now I understand the real meaning of a #Festival #LetsGo,” he wrote in one tweet.

In 2013, Wiley was due to perform at the event but pulled out after arriving to a rainy and muddy Worthy Farm.