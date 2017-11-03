Wiley announces new album ‘Godfather II’ and shares new JME-featuring single ‘I Call The Shots’

The Bow MC is back with new material, with his next studio album set to follow January's 'Godfather'

Wiley has announced a brand new album, ‘Godfather II’, and shared the first track from the project – listen to ‘I Call The Shots’, which features JME, below.

News of the follow-up to the Bow MC’s eleventh studio album ‘Godfather’ – which was released back in January and featured the likes of Skepta, Devlin and Lethal Bizzle – has come as something of a surprise, given that Wiley had appeared to signal that ‘Godfather’ would be his final album.

However, the MC has now announced the release of ‘Godfather II’, which is due out on February 16, 2018. Accompanying the announcement today (November 3) is the release of the new track ‘I Call The Shots’, which features JME – who also appeared on the ‘Godfather’ track ‘Name Brand’.

Listen to Wiley’s new song ‘I Call The Shots’, featuring JME, below, and you can pre-order ‘Godfather II’ here.

I Call The Shots (feat. JME) I Call The Shots (feat. JME), a song by Wiley, Jme on Spotify

Wiley also released his autobiography, Eskiboy, yesterday (November 2) – read an extract from the new book here.

Earlier this week, Wiley spoke about the resurgence of grime in an interview with the BBC – but he also declared that no-one has yet to achieve a “grime number one”.

“Any [grime] number one that anyone’s had, it’s pop music,” he remarked. “England is built on pop music, that’s why the show was called Top of the Pops. It’s a strong pop market.”