Wiley on the new generation of grime, new songs, Muse and bringing ‘pyro and drones’ to his Brixton show

"The whole word 'urban' is popping at the moment'

Wiley has said that he thinks that the next generations of grime stars will only make it bigger – as well as revealing his own ambitious plans for his upcoming Brixton show. Watch our video interview with Wiley above.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2017, after he picked up the NME Outstanding Contribution To Music Award last week, Wiley spoke up for the variety of grime artists represented at last night’s ceremony – both on stage and among the nominees.

“I’m happy man, big up Stormzy,” he told NME. “I’m happy for him – I feel like he’s pushed different doors and different barriers that needed to be pushed. I feel like different generation will do different things. One generation might not get to do it all. The next generation will do the next bit, the next ones the next bit – it’s building. We were the foundation, and I’m really happy that Stormzy got involved in getting us involved. Skepta too – happy what he’s done to get us all involved.”

Speaking of his expectations for Stormzy’s upcoming album, the ‘Godfather of grime’ said: “He can’t let us down. He’s worked too hard. He knows what to do and he knows what to say. We’re good, we’re sorted.”

Wiley also went on to speak up for up and coming artists such as AJ Tracey, Uncle Mez, Santan Dave, Kojo Funds – adding that “the whole word ‘urban’ is popping – all the elements.”

Meanwhile, Wiley is set to play his biggest ever headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton – which he says will also be one of his most ambitious gigs as he’ll be putting more money into it than ever before.

“That’s going to be amazing, bro,” he told NME. “Plus I’ll have a few new songs out by then that I’ll be able to perform, plus I’ll have done a new more features by then so I’ll be able to bring them down. A proper night, that’s gonna be.”

So can we expect pyrotechnics?

“100% – bro, drones – passenger ones”

Is he competing with Muse now?

“No, no, no – Muse! Come on, bro. You don’t mess about with them, bro.”

As well as confirming himself for Glastonbury 2017, Wiley will also perform at Brixton Academy on November 3. Tickets are on sale now and available here.