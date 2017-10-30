"No-one's had a grime number one".

Wiley has opened up on grime’s huge resurgence and claimed that any artists who achieve chart success are creating “pop music”.

In a new interview with the BBC, the Godfather of Grime, 38, explained how the genre only experiences chart success if it is “built on pop music”.

“No-one’s had a grime number one. Any number one that anyone’s had, it’s pop music. England is built on pop music, that’s why the show was called ‘Top of the Pops’. It’s a strong pop market”, he said.

He added: “Stormzy and Skepta have made it into something today that pays as well as pop does.”

During the interview, Wiley also opened up on his own success, and revealed how he hasn’t experienced “glory”, despite hitting the charts top spot in 2012 with ‘Heatwave’.

“I haven’t had any glory. I’ve had a number one [single] but in my world going number one is like going number 200”, he said.

He’s also hopeful that a reconciliation with Dizzee Rascal could eventually be on the cards, after a feud lasting for over a decade.

“Stuff’s happened – there is no resentment. I don’t know [if we’ll talk again] but if there is a chance – I am not going to be the person that says, ‘No’. It’s boys being boys, or men. It’s just egos.”

