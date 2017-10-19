"We’re not gonna be friends"

Wiley has stepped forward to take responsibility for Dizzee Rascal’s stabbing in 2003 that happened in Ayia Napa.

The two Grime MCs have been feuding for 14 years since the stabbing in the resort in Cyprus. Wiley has now claimed that it’s partly his fault despite previously stating his innocence.

Speaking to The Sun, Wiley said: “I love that boy. He knows I love that boy but we’re not gonna be friends, not because we argue”.

“We’re not gonna be friends anymore because he holds me responsible for being stabbed”, Wiley continues: “And I take responsibility – I didn’t stab him – I take responsibility because he was with me but after 14 years I would have thought you would have realised I didn’t stab you”.

The stabbing occurred when a rival gang one night in the resort which Wiley and a friend carried on through the next day. The gang came looking for Wiley and found Dizzee instead.

Earlier this month, the two reignited their long-running beef with Dizzee making underage sex allegations and death threats towards his grime peer.

The Twitter dispute with generic back and forth before Dizzee then went on to make further allegations about Wiley, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with a 14 year-old and tweeting: “I’ve never seen a Nonce so protected since Saville”.

At one point, Dizzee appeared to make a death threat towards Wiley in a now-deleted tweet. It read: “Wiley I know you think all this trolling is funny but one day you’re [going to] push me too far and I’m going to kill you. I hope you keep laughing”.

In June, Wiley hit out at Dizzee amid rumours that he’d recorded a diss track against him on new album ‘Raskit‘.