Chester Bennington‘s ex-wife has penned an emotional tribute to the late Linkin Park singer after his death earlier this month.

Samantha Bennington, who was married to the singer until 2005 and the mother of his son Draven, hailed the singer’s “god given talent” in an emotional Facebook post.

“No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time”, she wrote in the post.

“I have always missed him singing throughout our home & loved it when he would visit, he would sing for us every time we ask or just spontaneously . He absolutely had a God given talent! We are all created the same & connected so Chester you are never “gone”. Our souls & energy are forever connected.”

She also thanked him for being the father of their son, describing him as “the greatest gift ever”.

The tribute came after the Linkin Park singer was reportedly laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday afternoon. According to TMZ, hundreds of Bennington’s close family and friends to say goodbye to the singer at a service which took place near his home in Palo Verdes, California.

Last week, his wife Talinda also paid tribute to Bennington – hailing him as a “bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice”.