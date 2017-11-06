Will Ferrell reveals potential plot for ‘Step Brothers’ sequel

This sounds epic...

Will Ferrell has revealed that he has come up with a potential idea for a Step Brothers sequel, but it’s a long way from seeing the light of day.

The actor, who starred in the 2008 cult comedy with John C.Reilly, revealed how how he discussed the prospect with director Adam McKay before they got sidetracked.

“We talked about Step Brothers and then Adam and I got sidetracked with other things”, he told the New York Daily News.

“We had a whole story where John and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well.”

Earlier this year, Ferrell also opened up on how talks had been held regarding a potential Step Brothers sequel, but coyly admitted that “you like to create new things.”

Ferrell told TV show Watch What Happens Live: “We talked a little bit about Step Brothers. So who knows? But, at the same time, you like to create new things.”

But despite the faintly positive answer, he wasn’t so receptive on the possibility of a sequel to his other films – including Elf.

When asked, he replied: “I’ve got great news for you… No.”