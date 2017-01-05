will.i.am explains why every ‘The Voice’ winner has flopped

Since the talent contest launched in 2012, it has failed to produce a single household name recording artist.

will.i.am has offered his thoughts on why The Voice UK has failed to produce any significantly successful musicians yet.

Since the talent contest launched in 2012, its contestants have been responsible for just two Top Ten albums and four Top Ten singles. None of its contestants has gone on to release more than one album following their time on the show.

“I think it boils down to song choice and that’s one of the real reasons why we haven’t seen a superstar from the show, because the songs that they’ve been singing have been like, ‘Whatever’,” will.i.am said at the new series’ press launch, Digital Spy reports.

Continuing, will.i.am predicted that the show’s new partnership with record label Polydor, which coincides with its move from BBC One to ITV, will help its chances of producing a genuinely successful recording artist.

He explained: “And that’s one of the reasons why I really feel Polydor in the mix is going to help change that because getting the right songs for the artist is important. That’s the care and attention that Polydor put into this scenario that this show has been missing, so I’m really, really excited that we have great partners that are going to help bring a star.”

will.i.am is joined on the new series of The Voice by fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale and Jennifer Hudson. Episode one airs this Saturday (January 7) at 8pm on ITV.

